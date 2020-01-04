Farming’s Future: Teens reflect on, prepare for last Farm Show competition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The future of farming may involve a lot more women.

One of these women is 19-year-old Olivia Waggoner, and she can do a lot better than just separating the sheep from the goats.

“People say, ‘All sheep look the same.’ I can tell them they all have different faces. I know I sound like a crazy person right now,” Waggoner said.

Crazy to an outsider, maybe, but in this world, it’s all these future farmers of America know.

“So, [my dad] got me my first three sheep when I was three, and I’ve been showing ever since,” Waggoner said.

Marley Stonesifer hasn’t been at it quite as long, but her devotion to her sheep, Zeus, is just as true.

“We only have like 10 [sheep]. So, I really get to know him, and I don’t know — especially since he’s so cute. He’s my little buddy,” Stonesifer

On Saturday, Marley and Oliva will show their little buddies in the youth competition at the Farm Show for the last time. It’s often a bittersweet end to an era for FFA kids.

“It teaches you not just about sheep, but all about life,” Waggoner said.

“It taught me a lot of responsibility of balancing a job, going to college now and having the sheep,” Stonesifer said.

It can be a big responsibility — and also, a bit hairy.

“It can take up to 14 hours per sheep between washing and getting them to the finished product,” Waggoner said.

That finished product makes all the difference. The girls are keenly aware that the future of farming is on its shoulders.

“Definitely something that is like not becoming as popular anymore. So, I really encourage people to get involved,” Stonesifer said.

As many farmers age out and check out, these two are sticking it out. Stonesifer goes to Penn State for animal pathology, and Waggoner hopes to own her own sheep barn some day.

“Farming is a hard job. It’s a hard lifestyle, but it’s worth it in the end. You just gotta be willing to do it,” Waggoner said.