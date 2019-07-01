Fatal beating in East Hanover called homicide

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The death of a 77-year-old man after an assault in an East Hanover Township home is a homicide, police said Monday.

Larry Buffenmeyer was beaten at 140 North Hill Drive late Saturday and died from multiple injuries at a hospital Sunday morning.

State police in Harrisburg said Buffenmeyer’s SUV was stolen after the assault. They’re still looking for the vehicle, a silver 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with a Pennsylvania license plate of GLR-5782.

Anyone with information on the SUV should call the Harrisburg station at 717-671-7500.