HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal crash occurred late Friday night in Harrisburg.

Dauphin County Dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene of a crash on N Cameron and Market Streets.

Get the latest news, weather and breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

No word on what caused the crash or how many people were involved.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they are made available.