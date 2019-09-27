Father, daughter arrested in alleged Workmen’s Comp scheme

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – A father and daughter are facing felony charges after Mt. Holly Spring Police said they earned thousands from faulty Worker’s Comps claims.

The scheme went on for weeks until detectives said the mastermind, Samuel Ecker, made a pretty big mistake.

“The defendant is the one that called and launched the investigation thinking that we weren’t gonna look into it, I guess,” said Detective Andrew Wolfe, Mount Holly Springs Police Department.

Ecker had guessed wrong. Police said he was double-dipping Worker’s Comp checks by first cashing the ones he received with the help of his daughter, Jenny Stine.

“She would forage his signature and then she would send it to a bank in Chicago, and they would turn it into a pre-paid visa card,” Wolfe said.

Evidently, that wasn’t enough. Police said the pair filed claims that the checks were stolen in the mail. By law, companies have to send another — but with certain conditions.

“When they resubmitted them, they told them they needed a police report that they were stolen. So, he called, filed a complaint with our office that someone was stealing his checks,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said what’s worse — Ecker’s injury never even happened at work.

“He had started four days prior, and he went to a job site that was closed — they’re only open 5 days a week,” Wolfe said.

On the day of the injury, Ecker told his family that he fell at work by slipping in the mud. The family told police Ecker had a drinking problem.

“He was so intoxicated they had to help him into the house, and he didn’t have any mud on him,” Wolfe said.

Between the surgery and checks, police believe Ecker got away with $36,000.

Wolfe said it’s a crime with trickle-down effects.

“Your employer pays for workers comp insurance. Every employer has to pay it, and the rates get jacked up and they go up because of these false claims, and this is why,” Wolfe said.

Ecker is being charged with one count of felony insurance fraud, 13 counts felony access device fraud, conspiracy, and other related charges. He will also be ordered to pay restitution.

Stine is also facing the same charges along with 13 counts of forgery.