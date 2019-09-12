FBI joins AG’s probe of Harrisburg schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The FBI has joined an investigation of the Harrisburg School District, the state attorney general’s office said Thursday.

State prosecutors have been looking into computers that reportedly went missing and then turned up again earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s would not say if the investigation involves more than the computers.

An FBI spokesperson would neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation, citing Department of Justice policy.

It is not clear how many computers went missing or if the equipment was simply misplaced.

Dr. John George, the financial recovery plan service director, announced July 9 that administrators were able to account for all computers but could not provide any other information.

The district did not answer questions about where the computers were found and whether any data or documents were missing.