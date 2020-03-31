Federal Court rules immigration officials must release 10 people at high risk of COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A federal court in Harrisburg, ruled that federal immigration authorities must immediately release the ten people who sued for their release and who remain in detention in three county facilities in the commonwealth.

All of the people who filed the lawsuit are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to their age or medical conditions or both.

“We are thrilled that the court agreed that our clients must be released immediately,” said Reggie Shuford, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, which represented the plaintiffs, along with the ACLU’s National Prison Project and Immigrants Rights Project and the law firm Dechert LLP. “Our clients and their families bravely stood up to challenge the federal government and won.”

The lawsuit originally included 13 people in immigration detention, but ICE released three of them in recent days. The remaining ten plaintiffs have been detained in county facilities in York, Clinton, and Pike counties.

“The court determined that ICE cannot keep elderly and medically vulnerable people safe and, thus, must release them,” said Witold Walczak, legal director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

Federal Judge John E. Jones III concluded the opinion by saying, “Should we fail to afford relief to Petitioners we will be a party to an unconscionable and possibly barbaric result. Our Constitution and laws apply equally to the most vulnerable among us, particularly when matters of public health are at issue. This is true even for those who have lost a measure of their freedom. If we are to remain the civilized society we hold ourselves out to be, it would be heartless and inhumane not to recognize Petitioners’ plight.”

“As the number of confirmed cases of people in ICE detention who have tested positive for COVID-19 continues to climb, we are thrilled to see the court take this critical, life-saving step,” said Eunice Cho, senior staff attorney with the ACLU National Prison Project. “It sends a strong message to ICE field offices around the country: Now is the moment to release people who are at risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19. We will continue to fight in the courts to ensure that they do.”

More information, including a copy of the order, is available at aclupa.org/Thakker.