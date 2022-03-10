HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been two years of construction of the new state archives building and federal courthouse building in Midtown Harrisburg.

“COVID came in and it slowed down but I think toward the end of this year they’re supposed to finish according to the construction people, they come in and have a beer sometimes,” said Ricardo Suarez, owner of Anastacia’s Restaurant and Bar.

His restaurant is in between the new archives and courthouse.

“When I bought this place in 2006 this was a bad area. They were killing people. It was a mess,” Suarez said.

Still, he put half a million dollars into renovating the place. And now the rest of the area is ripe with opportunity.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“You look at how much of the land is already either under development or under contract for something and it’s a good portion of it, of the areas between Reilly and Maclay streets,” said Nicole Conway, executive vice president and general counsel for the Vartan Group.

The Vartan Group saw the potential years ago, building The 1500 Condominium.

“Simply because there was a fair amount of vacant land and parcels and it’s such a good location for access in and out of the city,” Conway said.

Cafe 1500 closed because of staffing issues and business disruptions, but Crawdaddy’s Restaurant and Bar is ready for the new foot traffic after construction is complete.

“I actually live in the area so I’m super excited for what’s to come in uptown and midtown Harrisburg. I see a lot of things happening and it’s going to be really really great for the restaurant,” Manager Remaua Kemp said.

According to the U.S. General Services Administration, it’s estimated that by summer the courthouse will be substantially completed and by winter the exterior of the building will be finished.