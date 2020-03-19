Federal courthouse in Harrisburg closed after agent tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Middle District Courthouse in Harrisburg is now closed after a federal law enforcement agent tested positive for coronavirus and exposed several people.

Chief Judge Christopher Connor noted in a closure order on Wednesday that those who were exposed are currently showing “symptoms consistent with COVID-19.”

Connor says the closure is to ensure the safety of the public, jurors, lawyers and courthouse workers from further exposure to the virus.

The Middle District court will continue to operate for official business, but Harrisburg proceedings will be handled in Williamsport or Scranton courthouses.

The closure is effective until further notice, the judge said.