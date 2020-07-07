FedEx Ground looking to hire 300 workers in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — FedEx Ground is looking to hire additional team members in Harrisburg as the country starts to reopen, and the burst of online shopping continues.

The company says it is encouraging anyone who is interested in helping deliver packages and work as a part of the FedEx Ground team to apply online.

FedEx says it is dedicated to help keep its employees safe and healthy throughout the pandemic by taking safety precautions “with the latest guidance from public health organizations.”

Interested candidates must be at least 18 years of age.

Top Stories: