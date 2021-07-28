FedEx Ground to bring 400 new jobs to the Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — FedEx Ground is hiring more than 400 team members across the Harrisburg area. The jobs come in response to a surge in demand for e-commerce services which reached new heights during the pandemic.

FedEx says open positions are available for a variety of part-time and full-time package handlers with benefits including competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts, holiday pay, medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, education reimbursement and select employee discounts.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old to apply and no minimum education is required.

For more information, click here.