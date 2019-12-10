Feds’ rules threaten Pennsylvanians’ food stamps, state says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is warning that hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians stand to lose food stamps or see reduced benefits under changes being advanced by the Trump administration.

Wolf’s Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said 90,000 Pennsylvanians could lose eligibility in April when a new rule limits states from exempting work-eligible adults from having to maintain steady employment.

Miller said a rule proposed in October to set a national standard utility allowance could reduce benefits for 775,000 households.

Miller also said another rule proposed in July to stop allowing states to exceed federal income eligibility thresholds could strip another 200,000 people of eligibility. Roughly 1.7 million Pennsylvanians receive food stamps.

