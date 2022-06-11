HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Festival for the Planet was held at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg on Saturday.

The event was part of the three-day Pennsylvania Climate Convergence. There was food and entertainment, but the main focus of today’s gathering was climate change and demanding action from lawmakers, regulators, and other state officials.

“The climate issue is so much bigger than environment and government reform. It includes public health. It includes all sorts of issues, as well as other polluting industries that have been harming the state.”

The festival continues Sunday, with a march to the Capitol at 3 p.m.