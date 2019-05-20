Field day builds bonds between police, kids

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Police continue efforts to build relationships with children and attract young people to careers in law enforcement.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region held a law enforcement education and activity event Monday at HACC's Senator John Shumaker Public Safety Center. Organizers say it's a great opportunity to build strong relationships that are built on trust and familiarity.

The Bigs in Blue program allows police officers to become mentors to children and young adults at schools and organizations. Monday afternoon, police officers from 11 law enforcement agencies, including State Police, took part in a field day at the HACC campus in Harrisburg. Children had an opportunity to get close up look at some of the police training that included exercise programs and K-9 unit drills.

Krystina Shultz, of Big Brothers Big Sisters, says the interaction between police and students takes place throughout the year.

"Some of these students have had the same mentor for two years," said Shultz, "They come by their schools a couple of times a month, and that is how the connection is strengthened."

Shultz says the students and police officers who participated in the field day events were from a five-county service area: Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and Perry.