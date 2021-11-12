Fight over funding in Pa. schools put on trial, supporters of lawsuit rally

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Demand for better funding for Pennsylvania schools is in Commonwealth Court on Friday, Nov. 12. A trial just kicked off accusing state leaders of violating the constitution.

abc27’s Hannah Brandt was at the Capitol Complex on Friday, where she saw supporters of the lawsuit getting ready to kick off the rally.

Six districts, including Lancaster, along with parents and advocacy groups are suing state leaders, including Governor Tom Wolf, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler. They say Pennsylvania’s government is not equally funding schools.

They say they have the numbers that show the disparity is hurting students in low-income areas, and specifically, students of color. The governor acknowledges there is a funding gap.

However, Republican leaders say schools are adequately funded in Pennsylvania and that government actually spends more money per student than most other states.

