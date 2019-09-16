Final days and meal deals of Harrisburg Restaurant Week

Monday marks the start of the second and final week of Harrisburg Restaurant Week.
It’s the 12th year of the event put on by the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District. More than 20 restaurants are participating.
Many chefs use this time to showcase new dishes and experiment in the kitchen. For details about participating restaurants, meal deals and menus click here.
According to the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District, participating restaurants for the second week, Sept. 16-20, include:
- Bollywood Bar and Grille
- Café 1500
- Café Fresco
- Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar
- Cork & Fork
- Dodge City Steakhouse
- Grilled Cheese Plus
- Home 231
- Hops, Vines and Spirits Tasting Room
- Mangia Qui
- McGrath’s Pub
- Pastorante
- Pita Pit
- Rubicon
- Sammy’s Authentic Italian Restaurant
- Stock’s on Second
- The Sturges Speakeasy
- Taste Agave Tequila & Taco Bar
- Twenty Three
- The Vegetable Hunter
- Zembie’s Sports Tavern
For more details about Harrisburg Restaurant Week 2019, click here.