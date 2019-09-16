Final days and meal deals of Harrisburg Restaurant Week

Monday marks the start of the second and final week of Harrisburg Restaurant Week.

It’s the 12th year of the event put on by the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District. More than 20 restaurants are participating.

Many chefs use this time to showcase new dishes and experiment in the kitchen. For details about participating restaurants, meal deals and menus click here.

According to the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District, participating restaurants for the second week, Sept. 16-20, include:

Bollywood Bar and Grille

Café 1500

Café Fresco

Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar

Cork & Fork

​Dodge City Steakhouse

​Grilled Cheese Plus

Home 231

Hops, Vines and Spirits Tasting Room

Mangia Qui

McGrath’s Pub

Pastorante

Pita Pit

Rubicon

​Sammy’s Authentic Italian Restaurant

Stock’s on Second

The Sturges Speakeasy

Taste Agave Tequila & Taco Bar

​Twenty Three

​The Vegetable Hunter

Zembie’s Sports Tavern

For more details about Harrisburg Restaurant Week 2019, click here.