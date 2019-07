HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The cause of a fire at a Swatara Township business is under investigation.

The fire started in a storage building for Wills Waterbeds and Bedrooms on the 100 block of Shakespeare Street just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

The fire chief said flames could be seen from the outside of the building. There is some damage but it is not extensive.

No one was hurt, but two firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion, according to the chief.