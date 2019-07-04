Fire damages motel in West Hanover

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A motel in West Hanover Township is out of commission after a fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire at the Econo Lodge at the Manada Hill exit of Interstate 81 started in the attic above the entrance.

West Hanover Fire Chief Steve Smedley said a fire wall kept the flames from spreading, but the motel is unusable for for now.

“I’m told they are unable to use the motel, I don’t know for how long,” Smedley said. “Power is cut off until renovators and insurance can look at it.”

Extra units came in due to the heat, and it took crews about 45 minutes to knock it down.