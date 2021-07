HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Pump Primers Antique Fire Truck Show was held for its 45th year at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg.

There was a parade of trucks that began at the Farm Show Complex, and many of the antique fire engines were on display along Riverfront Park.

People got a chance to take pictures next to the trucks, and there were plenty of activities for children.

The event also featured competitions between fire companies, including a bucket relay and hose accuracy.