HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A house caught on fire on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street in Harrisburg late Wednesday night.

Firefighters arrived at the first alarm and quickly doused the flames.

A resident of the building told abc27 News she believes everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

