Firefighters and EMS on the scene of Pennswoods Apartments fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters are on the scene early Friday morning for a fire that broke out in Pennswoods Apartments and Townhomes.
Fire crews were dispatched around 5 a.m. Friday, for reports of a structural fire in the 400 block of Amherst Drive.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from ABC27 News.
