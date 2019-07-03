Firefighters reorganize warning buoys for Dock Street Dam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sixty-two-pound buoys with 25 feet of chain and a 75-pound weight warn people to stay away from the Dock Street Dam.

“We engineered these to withstand 10 to 12 [feet] of water and we just keep hitting that 11, 12-foot mark constantly, and it’s really affecting the buoy placement,” Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

Enterline says high water on the Susquehanna River caused the buoys to float downstream.

Last year, a mother and her 3-year-old daughter drowned at the dam after their boat capsized. That’s why it’s important to place the buoys warning of danger back in the right place.

“Whenever they move, we want to get them back in place as quickly as possible, and we have to wait for the river to go down so we can function safely ourselves,” Enterline said.

Firefighters retrieved the buoys, as another group walked them back upstream.

“We have some that’s still stuck in the dam, so we actually got to wait for the river to go down a little bit,” Enterline said. “We’re going to use a specialized boat to try and maybe retrieve those, but we should have about 26 buoys back in place here today.”

The buoys are placed 300 feet from the dam.

“He just marked it on the GPS, so that way, for the next time we have to come out here, we know where they’re going to go,” firefighter Justin Zimmerman said.

Enterline says people should always wear a life jacket and understand the hydraulics of the water.

“A running river is totally different than a backyard swimming pool,” he said.

He said it’s important to know where you’re going.

“See what the dangerous conditions are before you put that boat in the water. Once you put that boat in the water, it’s too late to think about the safety prior to, and you’re going to subject your family and yourself to potential issues.”