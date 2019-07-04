Fireworks blamed for 2 fires in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Fireworks sparked at least two fires in Harrisburg Wednesday evening.

Fire Chief Brian Enterline says people were setting off fireworks in the 300 block of South 15th Street and one hit a roof and got into rotted wood. Enterline tweeted photos showing what appears to be empty boxes of fireworks on the ground.

Near the intersection of 21st and Derry streets, a tree caught fire because of fireworks.

Pennsylvania law says you can use aerial fireworks that have less than 50 milligrams of explosive material. That includes bottle rockets, Roman candles, aerial spinners and small firecrackers. However, the law also says you need to set off fireworks more than 150 feet from any house or building.