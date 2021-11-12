First Black woman sworn in as Pa. State Police Deputy Commissioner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another history-making moment for the Pennsylvania State Police Friday afternoon, Nov. 12. The first Black woman to serve as deputy commissioner was just sworn in.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Kristal Turner-Childs has served with the state police for more than 20 years. She enlisted in February 1998 and was promoted to captain in 2015 making her the first Black person to command a troop.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at her alma mater, Harrisburg High School.

“I think it’s important that you all know that as a product of Harrisburg School District that, you too, you, whatever your dream is, whatever it is your heart desires, if you just take the time to manifest and pour into yourself, you can achieve it,” Turner-Childs said.

As deputy commissioner, Turner-Childs will help develop state police policy.