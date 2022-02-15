First Harrisburg City budget under Mayor Wanda Williams to be finalized Tuesday night

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City Council is scheduled to finalize the city’s budget at a meeting on Tuesday night, Feb. 15. It is the first budget under new Mayor Wanda Williams.

Mayor Williams and City Council President Danielle Bowers have talked about the importance of transparency and they want residents to be involved in the process. City council members met with the mayor Monday night to discuss amendments to the budget. Public safety was a major topic of discussion.

The police department is proposing the purchase of a mobile police station that costs between $500,000 and $800,000 and hiring five more community service aides to help with efforts to build strong ties between the police department and city residents.

It appears those two items may not be a part of the amended $71 million budget.

