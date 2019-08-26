First day of school in Harrisburg; teachers excited about new leadership

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s the first day of school for many Midstate students and parents, including those in the Harrisburg School District.

Camp Curtin is one of 11 schools in the district welcoming back students for the first day of school Monday.

The district says this year is expected to be more organized. The acting superintendent says things are looking up.

The district has hired more than 40 teachers and there will be a new curriculum for kindergarten through fifth grade.

One teacher says she’s thrilled to hear the administration say they want to make Harrisburg the model school district for the state.

Many are giving credit to the new leadership of the state-appointed receiver.

“It’s amazing because this district has been in so many difficult time periods, and to have the positivity and enthusiasm is exciting and we’re ready,” said John George, the district’s executive director.

On the first day of school in years past, the district has lacked basic needs like textbooks and class schedules, but now everything is in place and ready for a fresh start.