First day for teachers at Harrisburg High

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Monday was the first day of school for many Midstate students and in Harrisburg, it was the first day for teachers.

Nearly one thousand employees congregated at Harrisburg High School Monday.

This year, the state is now in charge of the district and acting superintendent John George says “This year, there’s a feeling of excitement,” adding, “It’s amazing because this district has been in so many difficult time periods and to have the positivity and enthusiasm is exciting and we’re ready.”

In the past, the district has started the new school year lacking basic supplies, including textbooks.

George says, this year, students will not only have textbooks but they will be new and will arrive on-time for the start of classes next Monday.