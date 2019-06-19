First ever Harry Potter wand coding camp at Harrisburg University

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Carter Smith, a 4th grader at South Hanover Elementary School says his favorite thing about the Harry Potter series is the spells. And his brother Braden, a 2nd grader, feels the same way. The pair are two of the 12 kids in Harrisburg University’s first Harry Potter wand – coding camp, going on all this week.

“What they’re learning, and they don’t realize, is about coding from the perspective of loops, functions, coordinates,” said Ryan Korn, Director of Secondary School Services, Programs and Partnerships at Harrisburg University.

“You move the blocks, and then you can do something really cool with it,” said Carter.

“What they’re trying to do is win different avatars, and get through different levels in the Harry Potter world,” said Korn. “They actually have to teach the wand what it’s supposed to do when they move it a certain way, before it will actually do the spell.”

“Every time I swipe the wand up, it changes colors,” said Carter.

By the end of the week, the three kids, who have made it to the highest levels will win a prize. There are also plans for more offerings of this camp next year, so even more kids can learn a little magic.