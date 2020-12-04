First inmate dies of COVID at SCI Smithfield

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday the Department of Corrections and SCI Smithfield officials report the first death of an inmate with coronavirus.

The 77-year-old inmate had underlying medical conditions and was transfered to a hospital in Clearfield County where he passed away while under security by SCI staff.

“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel says. “With fall upon us, we are experiencing a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”

The inmate was serving a 10 to 20-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault of a child and had been at SCI Smithfield since Oct. 13, 2015.

SCI Smithfield reports 25 active inmate cases and 39 active staff cases.

Inmates who have tested positive are in isolation either in the prison’s infirmary or local hospitals.

Employees who have tested positive must isolate at their homes and cannot return to work until they provide a doctor’s note clearing them to return.