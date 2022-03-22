HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Susquehanna Art Museum in Midtown Harrisburg, in partnership with Verizon Wireless, is unveiling a “first-of-its-kind” cell phone pole.

Residents complained that the 5G pole outside of the museum on N. 3rd Street was an eyesore. Verizon and the museum worked together to wrap the pole in a “colorful, abstract design.”

City of Harrisburg

Verizon says this is the first 5G cell site in the nation to be turned into artwork.