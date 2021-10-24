First South Side Fiesta celebrates Hispanic heritage in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Honoring and embracing Hispanic heritage, people from around the Midstate got a chance to enjoy the first South Side Fiesta in the Hall Manor section of Harrisburg Saturday afternoon.

Organizers say it was a great way for people from all walks of life to have an opportunity to be exposed to the diverse Hispanic culture while enjoying live music and food.

“It is the very first time we are holding a Latino Hispanic event in the south side of Harrisburg which is mostly Latino, and it was like this community needs something to bring back culture and pride and we don’t want our children to forget their culture,” Jennie Jenkins-Dallas said.

Jenkins-Dallas says some of the corporate sponsors provided healthcare information for seniors that attended the South Side Fiesta.