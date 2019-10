LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother black bear and four cubs made their way up a tree near the Linglestown Fire Company and appeared to be enjoying the view.

The bears were spotted walking down an alley before climbing the tree Wednesday morning. Two hours later, they were still there.

People have been coming out to take a few pictures. They said game wardens did come out but they said there was nothing for them to do.