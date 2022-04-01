HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thousands of flags now line the streets in and around the State Capitol complex as a reminder to report child abuse.

The Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance planted the small flags on Friday, April 1 for the start of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

There are 73 black flags representing children who died from abuse in Pennsylvania in 2021. Nearly 4,600 blue flags mark children injured by abuse.

“We recognize that we’ve had 115 near fatalities, they were near and not fatalities because someone intervened,” Executive Director of Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance Angela Liddle said.

“By making it visual and representative of the number, the sheer number of kids who’ve been victims of child abuse, I think it’s an important reminder for all of us on how we came to become part of the solution.” Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania Human Services Department Meg Snead said.”

If you suspect child abuse, call the Child Line at 1-800-932-0313. You can also click here to visit the Pennsylvania Child Welfare Information solution website.