Flood warning in effect for Susquehanna River until Sunday evening

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In addition to flood warnings around the Midstate, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Susquehanna River in Harrisburg from Saturday morning until late Sunday evening.

On Friday afternoon, the river’s stage was at 8.2 feet. The flood stage for the river is at 17 feet. According to the warning, the river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.3 feet early Sunday morning.”

Around 11 feet, recreational use of City Island is restricted, and at 15 feet, City Island is fully evacuated.

If the Susquehanna River reaches levels of 17 feet, basements of homes and businesses will begin to flood, and the parking lot at City Island begins to collect higher levels of water.