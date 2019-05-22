Flyers seek money to paint home addresses on curbs Video

LOWER PAXTON TWP., Pa. (WHTM) - Police want you to be careful when hiring anyone from flyers that you find stuck in your mailbox.

Recently, dozens of flyers were distributed in a Lower Paxton Township neighborhood that asked for $20 to paint your home address on the curb.

The flyers used what some describe as scare tactics to convince you to purchase the service, saying emergency personnel may have trouble finding you if you opt out.

Police say with their modern-day equipment, that is not the case.

"If [the numbers are] difficult to see, we can still find you - we have the ability to locate your residence," said Corporal Autumn Lupey. "I just want to remind our residents that we have not requested them to pay any fee to have their address painted onto their curb."

The company named on the flyers - MW Enterprise - does not have a permit to solicit in the township, but independent contractors they hire work out to, might.

Police urge you to always ask a solicitor for their permit, which by law, they're required to have on them while distributing.