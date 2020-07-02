FNB Field to host Summer Movie Series

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Senators announced a Summer Movie Series is coming to FNB Field this summer.

Guests can enjoy a family-friendly movie on the video board of FNB Field while watching from the outfield grass.

The Senators will host two movie nights in July: Friday, July 17, and Friday, July 24. Capacity will be limited to 250 patrons with extra sanitation precautions put into effect. Fans will be required to socially distance themselves from other parties.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7:45 p.m.

“While it’s been hard having no Senators games to share with the community, we’re excited to do some unique events this summer,” said Kevin Kulp, Senators President. “This movie series fits right in line with our primary mission- to provide affordable family entertainment to Central PA.”

Tickets to a Summer Movie Series shows will be $6 each.

More information & details about the movie nights can be found at milb.com.

Top Stories: