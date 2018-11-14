Food bank relies on volunteers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves thousands of people in need each month, but that wouldn't be possible without the community members who volunteer their time.

"We are here from 8 in the morning until 8 o'clock at night, and we can't do it without the steady stream of volunteers," Harry Hurst said.

"It's something different every time you're here,"Wanda Hurst said. "It depends on what they need, and that's pretty much why we come - because of what they need."

Harry and Wanda Hurst are recently retired and wanted to find a way to give back to the community. Once a week, they spend a few hours at the food bank, stocking shelves, preparing boxes or storing food.

"Without us and volunteers, it doesn't get out to the community and the community is what needs it," Wanda Hurst said.

John Eweel is a regular who has been volunteering at the food bank every Wednesday for the past 21 years.

"I've come to find out and learn that it doesn't matter where you live, there's a need. There is hunger," Eweel said.

The food bank serves 140,000 people every month.

"A lot of folks get behind us during the holiday months, but the reality of it all is we're here 12 months out of the year, and our need is just as high in June as it is in December," volunteer manager Chris Gray said.

To volunteer at the food bank, visit http://www.centralpafoodbank.org/