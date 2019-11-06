Food bank will not accept venison donations this hunting season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will not accept venison donations for the 2019 hunting season due to concerns of chronic wasting disease.

The food bank said the decision was difficult but necessary since many counties designated as disease management areas are in its service area.

Hunters donate tons of ground venison each year. Food bank officials said they will have enough meat to serve their clients.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has had no confirmed human cases of the disease that is fatal to deer, but the federal health agency still warns people not to eat deer that has tested positive for CWD because it is unsure of the effects it could have.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.