HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Volunteers spent most of the day preparing meals for families in Harrisburg.

Meal preps for the 10th annual Mr. Thomas Davenport Resurrection Dinner Giveaway began around noon at the Allison Hill Community Center.

The food that included ham, turkey, or roast beef was then given away to residents at the William Howard Day Homes and in Allison Hill.

“This is a yearly thing that I do for the youth in our city. This is my 10th year and it’s a blessing because I work with such great people,” event organizer Thomas Davenport said.

More than 150 families received meals today from the event.