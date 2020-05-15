Football coach recovering from COVID-19 taking advantage of second chance

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Lloyd Hill is a state champion football player with Steelton Highspire and was also was a three-year starter at St Francis University in Loretto. He thought he was struggling with allergies in mid-April when he began to feel very bad.

“I began to throw up blood and I could not keep any food down,” Hill said. “And I was sweating a lot.”

He was rushed to the hospital and was tested for COVID-19.

“When I was told that I tested positive, I became worried,” said Hill, “When the doctor told me I may have to be intubated, I became scared.”

Hill was also dealing with pneumonia, but was given heavy oxygen, and began to feel better the following day.

He said the staff at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg took care of him. “They were on the same team and the same page during my entire four-day stay. I will never forget how they treated me.”

Hill received support from friends and a lot of people in the region.

“That was a big help,” he said. “And my parents played a huge role, they allowed me to come to their home and begin my recovery, and they made sure that I had everything that I needed.”

Hill decided to refocus on himself while he was in the hospital.

“I have dealt with weight problems,” he said. “I decided when I got out, I would eat better and get back to exercising.”

The coach encourages everyone to focus on their health.

"Whatever lane you are in, you have to stack bricks everyday, so you can build that foundation," said Hill, "When you look back and remember the steps you have taken, you will be proud about it."