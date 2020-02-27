Former businessman gets prison for defrauding college faculty union

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Harrisburg businessman will serve prison time for swindling nearly $1.5 million from a trust fund established by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties.

Michael Buchanan, 69, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Buchanan is the former owner and operator of a dental and vision claims processing business, Actuaries, Consultants and Administrators, Inc.

Federal prosecutors said between 2007 and 2017, Buchanan routinely submitted inflated invoices for services his company provided to APSCUF members, resulting in $1,493,629 in overpayments to his company.