Former businessman pleads to defrauding faculty union fund out of $1.5 million

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Harrisburg businessman has admitted he swindled nearly $1.5 million from a trust fund established by the union for state university system faculty and coaches.

Michael Buchanan, 68, pleaded guilty Tuesday to health care fraud before U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia Rambo.

Buchanan is the former owner and operator of a dental and vision claims processing business, Actuaries, Consultants and Administrators, Inc.

U.S. Attorney David Freed said between 2007 and 2017, Buchanan submitted false, inflated

invoices for services his company provided to the Pennsylvania Faculty Health and Welfare Fund for the processing of dental and vision claims submitted by APSCUF members.

The fund paid ACA $5.20 for each vision claim processed and $8.10 for each dental claim processed. Buchanan routinely and artificially inflated the number of claims it processed, resulting in a $1,493,629 overpayment to Buchanan’s company, Freed said.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.