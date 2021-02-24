Former Dauphin Co. public defender suspended until May 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is suspending a former Dauphin County Chief public defender until May 23, 2021.

Brad Winnick was temporary suspended from practicing law in May 2020 after admitting to paying county employees to work on political campaigns on county time.

Nearly one year ago, the public defender allegedly directed employees to assist with Dauphin County election campaigns while on county time.

Winnick was also charged with theft of services and tampering with evidence. On Wednesday he pleaded guilty to theft and other related charges.

He was Dauphin County’s public defender for nearly ten years.