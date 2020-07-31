Former Dauphin County Prison guard charged for trying to smuggle contraband

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Dauphin County Prison guard was indicted on July 2, for bribery related to trying to smuggle a cellular telephone into the prison for inmates.

Officials say Addie Isaac Reid, age 24, a prison guard at the facility used a cell phone to arrange for a meeting where he could receive a bribe.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that between
August and September 2019, Reid used a cell phone to arrange for a meeting to receive a bribe. Reid then met with an undercover officer where he accepted a bribe to smuggle a cellular telephone into Dauphin County Prison.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of
Dauphin County Prison and the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division.

