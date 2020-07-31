Former Dauphin County Prison guard charged for trying to smuggle contraband

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Dauphin County Prison guard was indicted on July 2, for bribery related to trying to smuggle a cellular telephone into the prison for inmates.

Officials say Addie Isaac Reid, age 24, a prison guard at the facility used a cell phone to arrange for a meeting where he could receive a bribe.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that between

August and September 2019, Reid used a cell phone to arrange for a meeting to receive a bribe. Reid then met with an undercover officer where he accepted a bribe to smuggle a cellular telephone into Dauphin County Prison.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of

Dauphin County Prison and the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division.

Top Stories: