HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A former Pennsylvania Roman Catholic bishop who now serves in Indiana has denied an allegation of misconduct.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend told PennLive.com in a statement Thursday that former Harrisburg bishop Kevin Rhoades "adamantly denies" the accusation and that he "did nothing wrong."

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo received the report last month. Rhoades hasn't been charged.

According to Chardo, the male victim was around 18-years-old when the incident happened. Chardo says the victim died in 1996.

Rhoades began with the Harrisburg Diocese in 1983. He served as bishop from 2004 to 2009. Rhoades was named bishop of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese in Jan. 2010.

The accusation follows a landmark Pennsylvania grand jury report that claimed over 1,000 children in six Catholic dioceses have been abused since the 1940s.

