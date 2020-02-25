Former Harrisburg Boy Scout leader accused of making sexual advances on minor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There is an active warrant for the arrest of a 60-year-old former Boy Scout Leader who is facing charges after a victim accused him of making sexual advances while serving as his leader.

Kenneth Barber of Harrisburg is facing charges of corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors, among other related charges.

According to police documents, while serving as the victim’s Boy Scout Leader, Barber allegedly made sexual advances to the 17-year-old victim via text message and attempting to solicit sexual pictures.

The affidavit states the teen reached out to Barber who had paperwork he needed in order to achieve his Eagle Scout.

The victim shared the text messages from Barber with the police. In those messages, Barber allegedly requested to perform sexual acts on the victim and attempted to solicit photos from the minor.

There is an active warrant for his arrest, he is not yet in custody.