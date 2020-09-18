Former Harrisburg City Councilman charged with child pornography

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Harrisburg City Councilman Brad Koplinski was arrested and is now facing 15 counts of felony child pornography.

This is not the first time Koplinski has had a run-in with the law. In 2016, the former councilman was arrested in Philadelphia for allegedly stealing several items from the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Among others, he received burglary and criminal trespass charges.

According to court documents, Koplinski’s preliminary arraignment was Friday at 12:30 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Hanif Johnson, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 7.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.