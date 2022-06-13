HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Harrisburg City Councilman Brad Koplinski has pled guilty to 15 counts of felony child pornography.

Koplinski, who unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor in 2014, entered his plea on Monday after months of court appearances being rescheduled.

In September 2020 a criminal complaint revealed that police received 36 online reports for a total of 43 pictures of child pornography from an IP address on the 2200 block of North 2nd Street.

Police executed a search warrant at the address on Aug. 19, where Koplinski revealed to police what they were likely looking for was a laptop and several thumb drives.

The attorney general’s office forensics division searched the thumb drives and found 15 images of apparent child pornography and 32 images of child erotica, according to the complaint.

In 2016 Koplinski was arrested for burglary in Philadelphia for allegedly stealing several items from the Pennsylvania Convention Center.