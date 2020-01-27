Former Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson remembers Stephen Reed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson remembers the work and commitment of Stephen Reed.

Linda Thompson defeated Stephen Reed in the Democratic primary in May 2009. She remembers a call she got moments after the final votes were counted.

“He called me to concede and also congratulate me,” said Thompson, “We talked about a few personal things and shared a lot of laughs.” Thompson was later elected as Harrisburg’s first African American and female mayor.

Reed passed away on Saturday at the age of 70. Many people say that Reed’s legacy is complicated because of the city’s financial situation and his own legal troubles.

“Some people will only remember the good or the bad,” said Thompson, “Some will remember both, but there is no denying that during most of his time in office, he got a lot done for the city he was committed to helping grow.”

Thompson served on the city council for several years during the Reed administration. She says that they had disagreements that occasionally went public, but they shared a lot of common interests.

“We always that economic development was paramount.” said Thompson “We were always on the same page when it came to that.”

When Reed left office, he joined the government relations firm, Clark Resources. Fred Clark said that it didn’t take long for Reed to make the transition.

“He was not a complicated man, said Clark, “He cared about people and he enjoyed engaging folks who approached him, and that helped him move forward.”

Clark said he spent a lot of time with Stephen Reed away from Harrisburg, and they often talked about many personal issues.

“His health was an issue that he dealt with head-on,” said Clark, “His legal troubles weighed him down because he knew his own truth that didn’t match what was being put out into the public.”