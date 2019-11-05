Former inmate admonishes alleged prison malpractice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Larry Brown was arrested in 2002. He says the Harrisburg police officer that arrested him then is the same officer who was later fired for tampering with evidence in over 40 cases.​

Brown says that drugs found in his home were obtained during an illegal search and his ​case should have been thrown out.

“It always bothered me that they would protect someone who​swore to protect and serve but there was no concern about protecting my rights under ​the law,” he said.

Brown said all of the defendants received justice, however, only he remained in prison.​​ He was resentenced and released last week from federal prison because of a statute change in ​2010.

He said prosecutors were pushing for him to serve another 12 years. “They are supposed to do ​what is right but it never happened until during my time in prison,” ​​Brown said; he believes the events over that stretch of time didn’t add up.

“For some reason, my case was transferred from​state to federal,” Brown said. “I served more than 17 years behind bars, and the officer who was proven to have ​broken the law, and effected dozens of lives, just got a slap on the wrist.”

Brown said coordinated​effort prevented him from receiving justice and is now looking for legal representation to determine the legal options he has available.​