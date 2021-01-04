Former Mid-State U.S. Attorney David Freed joins McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC following December resignation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former U.S. Attorney David J. Freed has joined McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, along with former longtime Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy after his resignation as the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania from November on Monday, December 28, 2020.

“Dave Freed has built an impressive career as one of Pennsylvania’s preeminent and most respected prosecutors over the past two decades,” said McNees Chair Brian Jackson. “He brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge that will greatly benefit our clients and be a tremendous asset to McNees.”

Freed previously served as Cumberland County District Attorney for more than a decade.

“I have spent my career anticipating problems, understanding needs and finding solutions,” Freed said. “I am excited to use my strategic and tactical problem-solving skills to further the McNees Wallace & Nurick mission of providing superior value to clients while acting with creativity and integrity. I am thrilled to join this dynamic organization.”

Freed spent more than two decades in public service. Prior to his role as U.S. Attorney, Freed was the Cumberland County District Attorney for 12 years and served in First Assistant District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney roles in Cumberland County. He also spent a year as a deputy prosecutor in York County and started his career as a law clerk for Judge Harold Sheely of the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.